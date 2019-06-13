New Air Force One color scheme infuriates left

(DAILY MAIL UK) – President Donald Trump revealed his design this week for a new Air Force One, showing off a set of drawings in the Oval Office that replace the Kennedy-era light blue paint job with a more masculine red, white and black.

The current livery is dominated by blue, the color of the Democratic Party. Trump’s re-do has splashes of Republican red.

The result resembles the color scheme of Trump’s personal Boeing 757, which 2016 campaign crowds called ‘Trump Force One.’

‘We had different choices, here,’ Trump told ABC News, saying that he had come up with the design concepts himself. Artists’ renderings show variations in the color of the engines and the depth of the underbelly’s dark tones.