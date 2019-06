(Washington Examiner) President Trump’s pick to be the nation’s first-ever “border czar” is a longtime former cop and immigration official who takes a hard line on illegal crossings.

Former acting ICE Director Thomas Homan told Secrets early in the Trump administration, for example, that he views every unauthorized border crossing as a crime that can and should be punished.

“If you are in this country illegally, and you committed a crime by entering this country, you should be uncomfortable, you should look over your shoulder, and you need to be worried,” Homan told Secrets.