New Muslim threat: 'Turn White House black'

Radical Islamists have for years publicly threatened the rest of the world, especially the West, with suicide attacks and worse. They promise Shariah law will be imposed and Islam will become the government.

Well, that’s all for the infidels they don’t kill.

The Christian Broadcasting Network even reported just days ago on a Muslim who fears his own faith’s extremists, and said, “If Christians don’t wake up, if Christian leaders don’t wake up, then we Muslims who fled from extremists can’t help you anymore. We tried warning you.”

Now the Middle East Media Research Institute, which monitors and reports on chatter in the media throughout the region, has found a new list of threats.

There’s now a plan to turn “the White House black.”

And start taxing Londoners.

And pray on the slopes of the Rockies.

The threats are from Palestinian Sheikh Abu Hanifa Awda, who addressed some people recently in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

His threat list video later was uploaded to the internet.

He said, “Indeed, oh people of Jerusalem, this is the heartland. This is the land of the oath of allegiance. This is where the banners of the Caliphate will flutter. This is where the military convoys will gather, and this is where the brigades will assemble under their banners, heralding in a new dawn – dawn of justice – and the birth of a divine state: the Caliphate that will follow the guidance of the Prophethood.”

He went on: “Policies will be designed here. From here, armies will set out to conquer the world – the mighty army of Islam, with all its brigades.”

Then he listed the brigades he wants:

“One brigade will liberate Palestine. Another one will ‘ravage the homes’ [as is written in the Quran]. A third brigade will ‘destroy whatever would fall into their hands.’ A fourth brigade will take revenge against Bashar Al-Assad and Russia. A fifth brigade will liberate all the plundered Muslim countries. A sixth brigade will cross the oceans and put the enemy to shame. A seventh brigade will lay siege to Rome. An eighth brigade will turn the White House black. A ninth brigade will impose the jizya poll tax on London. A tenth brigade will pray to fend off fear and danger on the slopes of the Rocky Mountains and the Andes.”

Anti-Shariah campaigner Pamela Geller wrote online, “They tell us. We may choose to be deaf, but you can’t say they didn’t tell us their plans.”

MEMRI has posted the video online.