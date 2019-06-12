It was Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam who recently suggested infanticide was a reasonable option these days.

His words, in a radio interview: “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then, a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

About the same time, an abortion law was adopted in New York that allows the fatal procedure virtually up to the point of birth.

Now, however, the state of Illinois has gone even further.

The state’s lawmakers have repealed its ban on partial-birth abortion, set up a path to abolish parental notification, allowed anyone – not just licensed facilities – to do abortion, authorized non-doctors do procedures, created a process for forcing doctors to perform abortions, and specifically stated that the unborn have no rights.

The plan was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat.

“While a growing number of states are working to advance popular pro-life laws, Illinois is trying to outdo New York’s abortion extremism – and unborn children and their mothers will pay the price,” said SBA List’s National Campaign Chair Jill Stanek, an Illinois native.

While an obstetrics nurse earlier in her career, Stanek personally witnessed babies being born alive and left to die in Chicago.

“The bill Illinois lawmakers passed is so radical, they even went out of their way to repeal the state’s ban on barbaric partial-birth abortions,” she said in a report on the website of Live Action, which works to expose the abortion industry’s practices.

“This is easily the most expansive abortion law in the United States,” added Peter Breen, senior counsel for the Thomas More Society.

The SBA pointed out the plan also drops requirements that abortion data be reported, removes the requirement to investigate deaths of mothers during abortions, creates a “fundamental right” to abortion any time and anywhere, and forces health insurance plans, including those for religious groups, to cover the procedures.

Pritzker boasted of his actions, with this: “If you believe in standing up for women’s fundamental rights, Illinois is a beacon of hope in the heart of this nation.”

Stanek countered:

“Americans of every political persuasion are appalled by these attempts to expand abortion on demand through the moment of birth and even infanticide, and that in turn is driving pro-life momentum around the country. There is no pride or glory in being the most extreme pro-abortion state in the nation,” she said.

Bill sponsor Rep. Kelly Cassidy promised that abortion restrictions wouldn’t appear in Illinois “on my watch.”

“Someone should remind Rep. Cassidy that this war didn’t start with Alabama or Georgia or Missouri. (Indeed, even the Chicago Sun-Times notes that this extreme pro-abortion legislation was introduced in February of this year.) The flurry of pro-life legislation came in reaction to New York’s extreme legislation, passed by a Democrat-controlled legislature who wanted to ‘codify Roe,’ in the words of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo,” said Live Action.

“But Illinois’s legislation is inherently worse. … The two bills introduced by Illinois lawmakers would ‘make the state’s abortion laws even more extreme than New York’s’.”

The law comes through HB 2495 and HB 2467.

Rep. Avery Bourne, according to the Sun Times, said the change is a direct attack on “viable babies. And that is wrong.”

While supporters of the law say it’s just another facet of health care, Live Action explained, “Abortion isn’t just like any other health care. In fact, it isn’t health care at all. It is never necessary to deliberately kill another human to treat or save another.”

Added Illinois Right to Life Action, “any restrictions or regulations on abortion are effectively eliminated.”