Newest 'grand' solution from Left utterly sickening

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction,” said Ronald Reagan. “We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”

Are Millennials the lost generation that will extinguish freedom?

Christina Cauterucci, writer for the left-liberal webzine Slate, days ago offered a glimpse of what her Millennial generation is now thinking. Actress Alyssa Milano, she wrote, did not go far enough in promising a “sex strike” until all abortion restrictions are ended.

Instead, Cauterucci penned: “The Grandkid Strike: Here’s an Idea! Change Your Parents’ Bad Voting Habits by Refusing to Breed.”

“Your Republican parents are lukewarm on Donald Trump but will probably support his reelection,” she writes, “or maybe they’re Democrats who’ve sworn they’ll never elect a ‘socialist.'”

But what these parents want above all is grandchildren, which millions of late-blooming Millennials have yet to produce. “They ask what they can do to ensure their own legacies in the form of a pudgy little sweetums in a romper,” writes Cauterucci. “They plead with you, promising to do everything in their power to help ease your concerns [about everything from low incomes to global warming]. Lucky for them, you have an answer: radicalize.”

“My suggestion,” writes Cauterucci, is that “the serious business of childbearing and –rearing be used as a political weapon.”

She literally proposes giving parents a choice between grandchildren and keeping their own conservative views, such as “trickle-down economics … the Second Amendment … [and] unregulated carbon emissions.”

Enforcing such extortion over which leftist candidates and causes would-be grandparents must support, Cauterucci writes, could be done “via voting booth selfie or supervised completion of an absentee ballot, [proving] that they voted for the sufficiently progressive candidate of your choice.”

“Maybe you’ll insist they go a step further and CC you on the donations they make to the National Network of Abortion Funds,” she writes.

Cauterucci is one of Slate’s gay writers and plans to have no children. Historian Niall Ferguson was viciously attacked when he noted that economist John Maynard Keynes was gay and, like many of today’s European leaders, had no children – hence little concern about humankind’s future.

Would Cauterucci demographically doom future generations, whose work would pay for her own Social Security, by holding babies hostage via non-conception or threatened abortion to coerce non-leftist parents?

Millennials both here and in Europe are measurably dumber by three to six I.Q. points or more than previous generations. It’s just too stressful for Cauterucci to face the theoretical fear of global warming – while stronger previous generations kept loving and having babies despite global war, economic depression, famines and plagues. This younger generation is pathetically weak, unthinking, yet egomaniacally arrogant.

Nearly a third of Millennials now in their mid-30s still live in Mom and Dad’s basement. They do not want babies because THEY want to be the babies, pampered and given everything so they never must work or accept adult responsibilities, including parenthood. They seem permanently infantilized and endlessly selfish, willing to do anything to get their own way.

Socialism, embraced by so many Millennials, makes people dependent on government, just as children are dependent on their parents, to provide for their needs even though infantilized people never “pay” their fair share.

Because Millennials have lower I.Q.s – perhaps caused, suggests one recent Italian scientific study, by the mind-shrinking effects of being hypnotized daily by Twitter and other addictive social media – they cannot see that socialism is a dead end, a wealth-redistributing system incapable of generating more wealth when what is stolen from earlier free-enterprise generations is devoured.

Or perhaps Arthur Herzog was prophetic in his 1978 novel “I.Q. 83,” in which a plague reduces the average human intelligence. Ironically, the leftist webzine Vox in 2017 told its Millennial readers not to worry if their own test showed an I.Q. of 83, like its article’s author.

American and European fertility are at the lowest levels in 30 years, and sperm count is down 60 percent. Are chemicals acting in young bodies as feminizing, de-masculinizing estrogens?

President Barack Obama’s science advisor John Holdren advocated forced population control by adding chemical sterilants to the world’s food and water supplies, with a temporary antidote given only to those chosen by government. With the Democratic Party now openly anti-Semitic, this “new genocide” could deny Jews or Politically Incorrect others the right to have children.

Or is fertility disappearing because infantilized leftist Millennials are incapable of mature love and have lost the human will to live?

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.