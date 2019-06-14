Notre Dame holding 1st Mass since fire this Saturday

(World Religion News) Notre Dame de Paris will have its first Mass since the cathedral’s dreadful fire in April on Saturday evening in a side chapel which houses the crown of thorns. It has been scheduled to take place in this side chapel purely for security reasons. The mass will be celebrated on a very small scale and will be led by Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit.

Msgr. Patrick Chauvet, the rector of the cathedral, said that it’s “very important to make the world aware of the role of the cathedral” and the role of the cathedral is to show the awe-inspiring glory of God. Msgr. Patrick Chauvet then went on to say that celebrating the Eucharist on Saturday, regardless of the size of the group, will be the sign of this glory and grace.