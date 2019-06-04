Now Cummings goes after Barr with contempt vote
Democrat issued subpoenas over census question
(Washington Examiner) House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings notified Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that his committee is moving forward with a vote to hold them in contempt of Congress.
In a pair of letters sent Monday, the Maryland Democrat said the vote will be scheduled due to their failure to comply with congressional subpoenas issued more than two months ago regarding a citizenship question was added the 2020 Census.
“Unfortunately, your actions are part of a pattern. The Trump Administration has been engaged in one of the most unprecedented cover-ups since Watergate, extending from the White House to multiple federal agencies and departments of the government and across numerous investigations,” Cummings wrote to Barr and Ross.