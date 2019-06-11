NPR erupts over 'Male and female He created them'

The Vatican has released a document titled “Male and female He created them” and it has NPR erupting in distress over the clear suggestion that there are men, there are women, and that’s how God created them.

The idea flies in the face of today’s politically correct social agenda that sometimes identifies many different sexual orientations or gender identities. The fight is going on over and over across America as men who say they are women demand to enter women’s shower rooms and more.

At the agenda’s extremities Democratic majorities in some states are banning even discussion by counselors of a heterosexual lifestyle with minors who have unwanted homosexual feelings.

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh noted that June is a month to celebrate homosexual “pride.”

And he pointed out that although the pope generally adopts “left-wing activist stuff,” in this case, he has “come out and denied during pride month the concept of gender identity.”

He quoted from a report on the issue, “The Vatican department charged with overseeing Catholic education released an extensive document Monday decrying what it calls a ‘crisis’ on whether gender can be an individual choice rather than being set by God or biology.”

The quote continued, “The document describes a culture-wide ‘disorientation’ that serves to ‘cancel out’ the natural difference between man and woman, as well as ‘destabilize the family as an institution.'”

“‘The Congregation for Catholic Education says the goal of the 31-page guide –’ This is a guide on how you shouldn’t do this transgender stuff and you shouldn’t destabilize the family and if you’re born a woman, be happy about it. Born a man, be happy. You don’t have to right to choose this. Gender is not something you choose. God determines it. That’s in the guide,” Limbaugh said.

NPR said in an online report, “The timing of its release … during the heart of Pride Month, led some to wonder whether Vatican bureaucracy was making a point.

“The text was dated Feb. 2, 2019, but was only made public more than four months later, around the time gay-rights supporters the world over gathered at rallies, parades and concerts honoring the LGBTA community.”

NPR pointed out that Pope Francis has in the past suggested sympathy for LGBTQ community members.

“But that support has not extended to transgender individuals, whose gender identity does not match the sex they were identified as having at birth,” the report said.

Explained Limbaugh, “And the goal of the guide, according to the Congregation for Catholic Education, is to ‘support those who work in the education of young people, so as to help them address in a methodical way (and in the light of the universal vocation to love of the human person) the most debated questions around human sexuality.'”

He explained the document simply states traditional Catholic teaching.

“So essentially here the pope is saying that God determines the sex of human beings. To do otherwise will destabilize the family as an institution. Let me tell you, when the left cannot count on Pope Francis, then they’ve got trouble,” Limbaugh said.

The document itself explained, “It is becoming increasingly clear that we are now fac[ed] with what might accurately be called an educational crisis, especially in the field of affectivity and sexuality. In many places, curricula are being planned and implemented which ‘allegedly convey a neutral conception of the person and of life, yet in fact reflect an anthropology opposed to faith and to right reason.’ The disorientation regarding anthropology which is a widespread feature of our cultural landscape has undoubtedly helped to destabilize the family as an institution, bringing with it a tendency to cancel out the differences between men and women, presenting them instead as merely the product of historical and cultural conditioning.”

The new Vatican release’s sub-head is “Towards a path of dialogue on the question of gender theory in education.”

The paper included a warning: “The context in which the mission of education is carried out is characterized by challenges emerging from varying forms of an ideology that is given the general name ‘gender theory,’ which ‘denies the difference and reciprocity in nature of a man and a woman and envisages a society without sexual differences, thereby eliminating the anthropological basis of the family.

“This ideology leads to educational programs and legislative enactments that promote a personal identity and emotional intimacy radically separated from the biological difference between male and female. Consequently, human identity becomes the choice of the individual, one which can also change over time.”

It explains that it actually is from their sex “that the human person receives the characteristics which, on the biological, psychological and spiritual selves, make that person a man or a woman.”

The Vatican document explained that there have been calls for public recognition of the right “to choose one’s gender, and of a plurality of new types of unions, in direct contradiction of the model of marriage as being between one man and one woman, which is portrayed as a vestige of patriarchal societies.

“The ideal presented is that the individual should be able to choose his or her own status, and that society should limit itself to guaranteeing this right, and even providing material support, since the minorities involved would otherwise suffer negative social discrimination,” the document states.

The transgender agenda points in society, then, the report said, “are the expression of a widespread way of thinking and acting in today’s culture that confuses ‘genuine freedom with the idea that each individual can act arbitrarily as if there were not truths, values and principles to provide guidance, and everything were possible and permission.'”