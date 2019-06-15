NYPD officer kills himself

(New York Times) A 29-year-old New York police officer fatally shot himself near his Staten Island precinct station house Friday afternoon, the third member of the department to kill himself in 10 days.

The police declined to release the officer’s name or to provide more details about his position, other than to say that he had been a New York police officer for six years before he shot himself inside a car near the 121st Precinct station house at about 3:50 p.m.

His death came as the department had already been rocked by the suicides of a veteran deputy chief and a longtime homicide detective this month, which had prompted the police commissioner, James P. O’Neill, to urge the police to discuss mental health and seek help if they are despondent.