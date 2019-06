(Western Journal) Barack Obama may be mercifully out of office, but it looks like he has found a pastime in retirement: Lying to foreign nations about the United States and its laws.

During a recent visit to Brazil, the former president took the stage and began rattling off anti-gun rhetoric.

It’s no secret that Obama and most liberals are against gun ownership, but the 44th president might have set a new record for telling the most anti-gun lies in a matter of seconds.