(Daily Mail) Democratic Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has joined in the social media roasting of plans to organize a Boston ‘Straight Pride Parade’.

On Wednesday, the New York Democrat took to Twitter to mock the plans for the march on heterosexual pride

‘Will ‘Straight Pride’ be a Freaky Friday type situation where all of our history books, movies, stories, media, news, etc feature mostly LGBTQ+ people & perspectives? Will people have to come out as straight? What would folks march in? Socks w/ sandals on? Dad jeans,’ she tweeted.