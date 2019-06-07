Omar fined for violating campaign finance rules

Rep. Ilhan Omar – the Minnesota Democrat and Muslim who has ranted about Christians imposing their beliefs on society, has insulted witnesses before Congress and forced the U.S. House to change its rules so she could wear a hijab – is being fined by the state of Minnesota for abusing its campaign finance laws.

DailyMail.com reported the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board ordered Omar personally to reimburse her own campaign $3,469.23 and to pay a fine of $500 for violating state campaign finance rules.

The expenditures related, among other things, to claims she once married her brother.

The law-breaking was during Omar’s tenure in the Minnesota state House in 2016 and 2017. The state said the reimbursement is for spending not allowed by state law.

That includes a payment of $1,500 her campaign made to a law firm following the formation of a “crisis committee” in August 2016 to respond to allegations that Omar “married to her brother as part of an immigration scheme,” according to the board’s report, DailyMail.com reported.

The board concluded “the Omar committee has failed to meet its burden to prove … that the payment of $1,500 to Frederick $ Rosen, Ltd., was a permitted noncampaign disbursement.”

The report also said the campaign made improper air fare payments for Omar to go to Boston and “improperly paid the hotel costs” for Omar to go to Washington. Other trips also were disallowed.

Commentator Michelle Malkin tweeted that the investigation resulted from complaints from Minnesota Republican state Rep. Steve Drazkowski.

Twitchy noted there was another improper payment of $750 for “obtaining immigration records.”

And there was more.

“Things that make you go hmmm: Read this closely and keep in mind that @ilhanmn was legally married to Ahmed Elmi from 2009-2017 while also filing joint tax returns with Ahmed Hirsi is 2014 and 2015. Time to get federal IRS officials involved…” Malkin wrote.

Commentator David Steinberg noted the report “appears to confirm … @ilhanmn may have filed eight years of fraudulent federal and state tax returns.”

DailyMail.com reported the law firm had been tasked with reviewing records to rebut the claim she married her brother in an immigration scheme.

Omar said in a statement to DailyMail.com she was “glad” the process finished.

She said it was a good thing that “the report showed that none of the money was used for personal use.”

Malkin previously questioned Omar’s actions.

“You wouldn’t know it from the radio silence of Democratic leaders regarding radioactive Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s long-festering and bizarre bigamy scheme (which she still refuses to address), but marriage fraud is a federal felony. As the Department of Homeland Security makes clear, it is a serious crime – not a victimless, harmless infraction – that ‘weakens our nation’s security and makes us less safe,'” she wrote.

“No kidding. I have long documented the national security consequences of marriage fraud by deadly jihadists: Eight Mideastern men who plotted to bomb New York landmarks in 1993 all obtained green cards and permanent legal residence by marrying U.S. citizens,” she wrote.

She also has backed terrorists who fired more than 700 rockets at Israel, and claimed Gaza was under the “occupation” of Israel, even though the Jewish state left Gaza in 2005.

A 2017 tweet recently was unearthed in which Omar cast the U.S. Army as the villain in the “Black Hawk Down” incident in Somalia.

Omar first came under fire for tweeting in 2012 that “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

In February, she insinuated in a tweet that politicians in the U.S. were bought by AIPAC, the non-partisan group seeking to foster relations between the U.S. and Israel.

She followed that tweet with another that echoed the anti-Semitic “dual loyalty” trope. Pro-Israel activists, she said, were pushing members of Congress to have “allegiance to a foreign country.”

Then, in a speech at a fundraiser for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Omar described the 9/11 terror attacks as “some people did something.”