Over 1,000 illegal immigrants apprehended in El Paso sector

(Fox News) More than 1,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents near the U.S.-Mexico border early Wednesday — the largest ever group of migrants ever apprehended at a single time, sources told Fox News on Thursday.

The group of 1,036 illegal immigrants found in the El Paso sector included migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, according to sources.

The group was the largest group of migrants ever apprehended at a single time, sources told Fox News. The discovery was made in the El Paso section of the southern border – which provides support for the counties of El Paso and Hudspeth in the state of Texas and the entire state of New Mexico.