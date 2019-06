NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman is recovering after being rescued by police from the basement of a Niagara Falls home, where officers said she was chained.

Meantime, officers are trying to locate the man they say put her there: Michael Ciskiewic, 25, of Niagara Falls.

Police remained outside a home on Monroe Avenue during most of the overnight hours, engaged in what they thought was a standoff with Ciskiewic. But he was not inside the house where the woman was found.