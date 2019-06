(CNBC) — Procter & Gamble’s “My Black is Beautiful” campaign is asking dictionaries to rethink their definitions of the word “black.”

“My Black is Beautiful,” a campaign for black women the consumer goods giant formed over a decade ago, says dictionaries too often prioritize terms such as “evil” or “dirty” over those that describe the word as it relates to identity and skin color. The push is called #RedefineBlack and has a petition on DoSomething.org.