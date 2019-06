(THECOLLEGEFIX) — “I deactivated my Twitter account about a week ago. I was partly acting on impulse, because the social media site had just, for no obvious reason, ‘permanently banned’ someone I follow, something that seems to be happening more and more. But I was also acting on my growing belief that Twitter is, well, horrible.”

That was Professor Glenn Reynolds writing in USA Today in early December 2018. Fast forward to today, and he has no regrets.