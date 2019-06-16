Progressive attacks will clear path for new president

(SUN-SENTINEL) – Though Joe Biden’s presidential runs in 1988 and 2008 were abject failures, he’s currently leading the polls.

But despite the polls, it isn’t just Democratic progressives who are attacking Biden; they’re joined by leftist media, civil rights activists and, of course, his Democratic opponents.

During his time as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden ushered the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 through Congress using fear shaping “super-predator” rhetoric.

South Carolina Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn recently warned audiences on CNN to “do a little more research and see exactly how we got to where we are.” And Clyburn is not the only outspoken Democrat who’s attacked Biden. Many of his primary opponents also are mounting vigorous attacks, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, California Sen. Kamala Harris, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.