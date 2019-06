(CAMPUSREFORM) — Amid an alarming number of anti-Israel statements and actions on college campuses around the country, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Wednesday aimed at curbing anti-Semitism in public schools, but that has also received criticism for infringing on free speech.

DeSantis signed a bill adding anti-Semitism to the list of outlawed forms of discrimination in Florida, equating it with other forms of racial discrimination, reported the Tallahassee Democrat.