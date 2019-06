(WDEB) The neighbor who attacked Sen. Rand Paul in a rage over yard waste is apparently planning to move.

Court documents show Rene Boucher sold his five-bedroom home in Bowling Green, Ky., which is next to Paul’s. He paid $382,000 from the sale to Paul as part of a lawsuit verdict.

Paul sued Boucher after the November 2017 attack in their Bowling Green neighborhood. The attack left Paul with several broken ribs and a hernia.