(STUDYFINDS) — BERGEN, Norway — Brushing your teeth twice a day will do more than just clean your teeth, it may also help prevent Alzheimer’s disease, a new study finds.

Researchers from the University of Bergen in Norway say that the bacteria that causes the gum disease gingivitis — P. gingivalis — was found in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients and is believed to significantly raise one’s odds of developing the condition.