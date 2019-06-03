Remember when Christians obeyed God?

It is time for those who claim to be Christians to stop wringing their hands and behaving as if whining and telling everyone how afraid they are is a prolepsis that depicts spiritual discernment.

We stand at a pivotal moment in time. I speak specifically to those who call themselves Christians: Today is the day of decision. You must decide if you will obey God or pretend to have no choice but to go along with the evil permeating America.

America’s devolvement to this unprecedented level of debauched paganism isn’t because of liberals, neo-Leninists, socialists, the courts or craven Republicans. America has fallen prey to immorality heretofore un-thought of, because Christians have bought the lie that there are acceptable sins and excusable sins.

Christians have ceased to fear God more than they fear sinful man. The “little foxes have ruined the vineyards that [were] in bloom” as the Shulammite woman said to Solomon. (See: Song of Solomon 2:15, KJV)

Christians slowly but steadfastly allowed the seemingly little and harmless things to lead America away from God. Christians have invited those seemingly little things into their homes. Many people tell me that they cannot understand why their adult children are spiritual train wrecks. Many times it’s because the family failed to say no to sin.

We said no to Nike shoes and sportswear when the company chose to applaud the lies and divisive rhetoric of Colin Kaepernick. I was born in America, grew up in America. I am educated and more than double his age. Those in my home and I refused to give access to Nike’s toxic alchemy of division.

We said no to Target and refuse to shop their stores. We stand with God’s definition of family and marriage. We refuse to participate in the support of any store that advances homosexuality, transgenderism and men using the bathroom with female members of our family.

We said no more Burger King, when restaurants in the San Francisco area applauded homosexuality by packaging their burgers in “rainbow” wrappers. The rainbow is a sign of God’s promise to never destroy the earth again by water; it isn’t a sign to be stolen by homosexuals and promoted as the approval symbol of debauchery and sexual sin.

We said no to Proctor and Gamble. We don’t find the commercial depicting a father teaching the transgendered child how to shave heartwarming. I enlisted the expertise of my best friend to teach me to shave with a straight razor. We will never purchase or wear another Under Armour product because they are promoting transsexualism in sports. I may live in Orlando, Florida, but we do not support Disney.

Christians support evil by sending their children to public schools that promote abortion and deviant sexuality. Many Christians support the lie that Christians and Muslims worship the same God.

I recall hearing pastor and teacher Dr. David Jeremiah say a man came to him for spiritual guidance. The man was finding it more and more difficult to ignore the charms of a woman working in his office. The woman was being aggressively suggestive in making her desires for him known. The man was on the brink of acting on the sin he had already committed in his mind.

He explained to Dr. Jeremiah that he feared this would destroy his marriage and his relationship with God; he pleaded to know what he could do not to transgress further than he had in his thought life.

Dr. Jeremiah was straightforward and blunt in his response. He told the man to “quit and find another job.” Many will find that advice cruel and would seek ways to accommodate the sinful desires by staying on at the company, believing they could avoid sexual contact.

The problem with such reasoning is that it’s unbiblical. The Bible tells us to flee from sin and from sexual immorality. God didn’t say stick around sin and see how long you can resist. We are blessed when we flee from sin.

Christians over the years have grown in their acceptance of how the unsaved view sin. God did not call us to compromise nor did He instruct us to make peace with sin out of fear of hurting the feelings of sinners.

America has not become the murder capital of the world because of abortion. Abortion has proliferated because many churches no longer preach about sin. Many churches today support abortion and Planned Parenthood.

Churches today believe themselves to be making magnanimous statements of love and inclusiveness when they ordain homosexuals and install as pastors homosexuals, lesbians and those who have had themselves butchered in the convoluted belief that they are becoming another sex.

Christians are not called to be popular; we are called to be servants of the most High God and to share the truth of Jesus Christ. When Christians stopped being obedient and proactive, the enemy of our faith seized upon opportunity.

If we as Christians were not able to make a difference, God would not have left us here after we’re saved.

I am one person, but I will not be silenced nor will I support evil. That is why I refuse to be held hostage by advertisers and/or politicos.

I believe God has given us a window of reprieve through President Trump. But this moment is only of value if we repent and say no to sinful machinations.