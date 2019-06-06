Report: Romney 'looking at' Green New Deal lite

No one likely was surprised when Rep. Alexanderia Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a socialist, proposed a Green New Deal plan that would, among other things, ban cow farts, retrofit every building in the nation and eliminate air travel.

But now some Republicans may be getting ready to capitulate to such extremism through a “Green New Deal lite” proposal.

At the Climate Depot site, which monitors the climate-change movement, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is quoted telling E&E News he’s helping develop a plan that would cost $15 for each metric ton of “carbon emissions.”

He’s working on it with Sen. Cris Coons, a Delaware Democrat.

“Taxes have never been my intent, but we’ll see what he has to say,” Romney said. “I would very much like to see us reduce our carbon emissions globally, and we’ll see if this might help.”

The issue of reducing carbon emissions, regardless of whether or not it would be effective, essentially is a nonstarter unless major polluters such as China and India participate.

The E&E report said, “There are still a handful of GOP carbon tax supporters left in the House after the Democratic wave of the 2018 midterms, but Romney – if he does co-sponsor the bill – would be the only Republican senator openly supporting the idea.

“For Romney, who has taken some heat for his relative moderation in some wings of the GOP, it would be another step away from President Trump.”

The report charged that the president “denies climate science,” when, in fact, scientists are in disagreement.

The Climate Depot report said the bill “would disproportionately hurt low-income consumers, it would inevitably be watered down by special interests, and it would have to be imposed on our trading partners.”

The report said a group of Republicans – including Romney and Sens. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who worked with Democrats in 2009 and 2010 to cap carbon emissions – are trying to come up with market-based approaches to addressing climate change.

“There’s no question that we’re experiencing climate change and that humans are a significant contributor to that,” Romney told The Hill. “In my view, the course forward is going to require innovation and technology breakthrough because nothing I’ve seen is going to reverse the warming trend other than that.”

United Nations official Christiana Figueres has admitted that the green movement ultimately is not about the environment but about destroying capitalism.

“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution,” she said.

Thousands of scientists, meanwhile, have signed onto a statement expressing doubt about the theory that mankind is causing catastrophic climate change through carbon emissions.