Reports: U.N. sending high-tech vehicles to rebels

The United Nations is being accused of providing state-of-the-art military vehicles to Houthis in the country of Yemen, who are laying mines and challenging the government for control of its territory, explains Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin..

It was the U.N. in Yemen itself that revealed the United Nations Development Program had dispatched 20 Hilux vehicles to the Yemen Executive Mine Action Center so it would continue “daily de-mining efforts ot the ports of Hodeidah, Ras al-Isa ans Salif.”

The reporting comes from the Middle East experts at the Middle East Media Research Institute.

But MEMRI reports that the Yemeni government is claiming that the YEMAC organization already is under the control of the Houthi militias, meaning the U.N. was giving state-of-the-art anti-mine vehicles to the same organization that is laying the mines.

The Yemeni civil war is an ongoing conflict that started about 2015 and pits the Yemeni government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi against the Houthis.

Both sides claim to be the official Yemeni government.

MEMRI explained YEMAC officially is part of Yemen’s National Mine Action Committee and that group runs de-mining efforts.

It was supported financially by the UNDP.

But, MEMRI reported, “YEMAC clearly has organizational ties with the Houthi authorities. For years it was directed by Yahya Hassan Al-Houthi, of the Al-Houthi clan that led the Yemen coup, until the government’s military intelligence arrested him, presumably in order to gain control of the funds supplied to the organization by the UNDP.”

