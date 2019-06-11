Satan sex act baked on a cake? Christian business under fire for 3rd time

A Denver personality whose earlier claims against Masterpiece Cakeshop baker Jack Phillips that he refused to make a “gender change” celebration cake were dismissed now is bringing yet a third action against the Christian businessman.

The first, of course, was brought by Charlie Craig and David Mullins, who complained that he wouldn’t create a same-sex wedding cake for them.

They, with the help of a biased Colorado Civil Rights Commission, sued him, and that fight went all the way up to the Supreme Court.

The justices there, in a resounding 7-2 ruling, scolded the state for its “hostility” to Christianity, and cleared Phillips of a responsibility to create cakes carrying messages with which he disagreed.

The second case was brought by transgender Autumn Scardina alleging that Phillips would do the gender transition celebration, but was dismissed.

Now a third case is pending, brought on behalf of Scardina by Paula Greisen and John McHugh.

According to a CBS report, they allege Phillips discriminated against Scardina and used deceptive and unfair trade practices.

Griesen claimed, “We don’t believe they’ve been honest with the public.”

The Alliance Defending Freedom, which fought Phillips’ case for him earlier, said, “A new lawsuit has been filed against Masterpiece Cakeshop that appears to largely rehash old claims. The state of Colorado abandoned similar ones just a few months ago. So this latest attack by Scardina looks like yet another desperate attempt to harass cake artist Jack Phillips. And it stumbles over the one detail that matters most: Jack serves everyone; he just cannot express all messages through his custom cakes.”

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh, however, expressed disgust with the development.

“I remember this case like it was yesterday. They didn’t decide it on the merits. They decided that the bake-shop owner had been really unfairly treated by a state civil-rights agency,” he explained.

“The latest lawsuit against Jack Phillips is – I’m not making this up, now. The latest lawsuit against Jack Phillips, the owner of the Masterpiece Cakeshop, is filed by a guy who harassed the bakery for months, requesting things like a cake with a picture of Satan performing fellatio. The guy walks in, requested that Jack Phillips bake a cake with a picture of Satan performing fellatio. Of course, Jack Phillips said ‘no.’

“This discrimination suit’s utterly baseless,” he said. “Any person with two functioning brain cells can see.”

WND reported when the second case developed that social media turned out to back Phillips.

Twitter user Amy reacted: “I have to wonder what the cakes from this place taste like at this point. They must be amazing.”

Pointing out Colorado’s new prosecution, she added, “Maybe he couldn’t make a cake that turned into a pie.”

“Funny how these people keep coming to Masterpiece Cakeshop knowing the owner is a Christian who refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding,” said a post on the Twitter news-aggregating site Twitchy. “There are other bakers, you know.”

“It’s almost like these people are targeting him for his religious beliefs or something,” added Twitter user Ironic Glasses. “But that can’t be right, because I’ve been assured for years that LGBQ is all about live and let live.”

When that case developed, Phillips sued the state for its harassment, and he agreed to drop his case when the state dropped its claims.

Phillips’ position from the outset has been that he will sell a cake to anyone, but he cannot be forced to create messages with which he disagrees. Previous court rulings have affirmed protection from “compelled speech.”

Back when the second case was erupting, James Dobson, the noted Christian psychologist and founder of the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute, charged the state of Colorado was running a “biased” Civil Rights Commission that exhibit’s hostility to “people of faith.”

And he told lawmakers to fix it.

“We strongly condemn the decision of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission to allow this new claim of discrimination to move forward,” Dobson’s statement said at the time. “This is simply a continued attack on the First Amendment and religious freedom.

“We call upon the Colorado legislature to provide unbiased, fair, constitutional due process for all Coloradoans, including people of faith, and to prevent future hostility by this biased government agency.”

It was Diann Rice, then a member of the state commission, who stated, regarding the claims against Phillips, “I would also like to reiterate what we said in the hearing or the last meeting. Freedom of religion and religion has been used to justify all kinds of discrimination throughout history, whether it be slavery, whether it be the Holocaust, whether it be – I mean, we – we can list hundreds of situations where freedom of religion has been used to justify discrimination. And to me it is one of the most despicable pieces of rhetoric that people can use to – to use their religion to hurt others.”