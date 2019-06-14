Schiff's FBI witnesses make stunning admission

(Gateway Pundit) House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff on Wednesday dragged out two FBI witnesses who just happen to be Comey and Mueller sycophants to testify in a hearing about Mueller’s report.

The two witnesses, Robert Anderson and Stephanie Douglas, both worked under then-FBI Director Robert Mueller and Nunes did a great job on Wednesday exposing their selective outrage.

The FBI witnesses were left speechless when Nunes asked them if it’s normal to have an FBI informant (Christopher Steele) who was paid by the FBI to investigate Trump’s campaign while simultaneously being paid by the Clinton campaign to investigate Trump — then went on to leak to the press.