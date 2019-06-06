School board to fire teacher over Twitter comments

(THE HILL) – A Texas school board on Tuesday unanimously voted to terminate a teacher who used social media to ask President Trump to deport allegedly undocumented students.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported the Independent School District board voted 8-0 to terminate high school teacher Georgia Clark. The teacher had been put on paid administrative leave last week after being tied to a string of tweets asking Trump to remove the “illegals from Fort Worth.”

In one tweet to Trump, since deleted, Clark said the “district is loaded with illegal students from Mexico” and the high school she works at “has been taken over by them.”

The Star-Telegram reports that after the vote Superintendent Kent P. Scribner said other allegations came to light after the tweets.

“Fort Worth serves 86,000 students, and it is our goal that we treat each one with dignity and respect, and based on the information that we have, we think this is the most responsible recommendation at this time,” Scribner reportedly said.