(The Blaze) Students at the University of Arkansas are demanding menstrual equality for all — including men who apparently get a monthly period.

The student government is requesting that menstrual products — such as pads and tampons — be made available to students, and placed even in places such as the men’s room.

Upon the student government’s prompting, the University of Arkansas’ Division of Student affairs plans to implement the disbursement of menstrual products to those who need it in restroom dispensaries across campus.