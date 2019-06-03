Serious push starts for voting by phone

Just recall how many times you’ve heard of a company’s customer database being hacked.

Or a medical records system.

Or a social-media company’s private data vault.

Now just think if you found out after the fact, say six months or something like that, that an American election that was run by electronics only had been hacked.

Who would have been elected? Who is supposed to be in office? And how would you know?

Already, when it was revealed officials had approved a plan for residents of 24 counties in West Virginia to vote on their smart phones, there were warnings about possible security breaches.

Now a report in Eagle has taken those possible security breaches to a whole new level, since the idea is for widespread implementation of phone voting.

In fact, according to the report, a move that direction prompted a warning from “prominent coders and cryptographers” that it would be “downright dangerous for democracy.”

“There are so many things that could go wrong,” warned Verified Voting chief Marian Schneider, “It is an odd time for this to be gaining momentum.”

The goal of having more and more people participating in elections is a good thing, observers explain.

One of those supporting a definitive move that direction is a political operative who “grew rich helping Uber” and now “sees mobile voting as a potential cure for an ailing democracy,” Eagle reports.

It’s Bradley Tusk, who is betting that “the gospel of mobile voting will spread so fast that most Americans will have the option of casting their ballots for president by phone as soon as 2028.”

Besides West Virginia’s experiment, the city of Denver is taking a stab at the process of having elections by phone.

He claims the percent of voters taking part in election would rocket if phone voting was widespread and he talks in the Eagle report as if the threat of a security breach was insignificant.

Tusk has stated, “I don’t see a world where the country can survive long term without something that fixes the dysfunction. Maybe this is that something.”

He’s meeting these days with election officials wherever he can, volunteering to pay for pilot programs, and he’s confident of working with several states as early as 2020.

Mike Queen, the deputy chief of staff for West Virginia’s secretary of state, told Eagle he’s confident, “The technology can be perfected, but people have to look at this.”

But Josh Benaloh, a senior cryptographer at Microsoft, said in the report those to say they have secure voting technology are selling “magic beans.”

He sits on the National Academies committee that has warned against the technology.

And David Dill, computer science expert at Stanford, shares that perspective.

“It disturbs me that officials are getting enthusiastic about this voting technology without talking to the people who have the expertise to evaluate its security,” he said.

The National Academies was blunt: “Secure Internet voting will likely not be feasible in the near future.”

One of the bigger issues?

There’s no paper ballot, no backup paper trail that can be checked, just a total on an electronic device of some sort.

But Tusk remains confident that there will be real demand, “Once we prove this is a thing that works and people can do it.”

Interestingly, a Heritage Foundation report on 2017 federal cyber breaches concluded, “In fiscal year 2016, government agencies reported 30,899 information-security incidents, 16 of which met the threshold of being a major incident.”

And PJ Media added: “It’s important to remember that in April the Department of Homeland Security announced that Russian hackers had targeted all 50 states during the 2016 election cycle.”