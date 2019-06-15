Sign of Messiah's return predicted 40 years ago?

The cryptic pronouncements of Rabbi Yitzchak Kaduri for years have generated speculation.

A most venerated Kabbalist, he died in 2006 at age 108, and one of his messages, uncovered after his death, prompted the book, and DVD, called “The Rabbi Who Found Messiah.”

Now, another of his predictions is getting attention, because of the political turmoil in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was re-elected, but failed to form a government, leaving the nation heading into new elections.

He apparently had captured a fourth consecutive term April 9, but infighting among allies and contentious positions over proposed bills stymied his efforts to build a majority coalition.

Now at Breaking Israel News, features writer Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz has pointed out that some 40 years ago, Kaduri mentioned a time that would come when elections were held but there was no government.

The point of reference was to a time when the Messiah was expected.

“Forty years ago, Rabbi Eliyahu Merav was a young man and searching for his path to serve God. Rabbi Merav frequented the court of Rabbi Yitzchak Kaduri, a rabbi and Kabbalist from Baghdad noted for his utter devotion,” he reported.

Meray said, “Rabbi Kaduri spoke very little so it was very important to understand precisely what he intended. One day, he was taking questions and someone asked when the Moshiach (Messiah) would arrive and whether there were signs th[at] would precede his arrival. The rabbi answered, ‘When there will be elections but there will not be a government’.”

It was unclear then, since elections naturally precede a new government.

“That is simply the way things work,” Meray told Berkowitz. But he said when those circumstances developed now, he recognized them.

Netanyahu, whose party won 36 seats in parliament, had been given 28 days to form a coalition, but that didn’t happen.

For the first time in Israeli history then, a second round of general elections was set up.

“As strange as things are, I realized that it was precisely the situation that Rabbi Kaduri described 40 years ago,” Rabbi Merav said.

WND reported earlier on the book by Carl Gallups, who explained Kaduria left behind, when he died, a letter with instructions to open it one year after his death.

In the letter, he proclaimed the name of the Messiah was Yehoshua – the formal name for Yeshua, or Jesus in Greek.