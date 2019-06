(Business Insider) Some employees at Google are angered by decisions made by YouTube this week, but say they’re afraid to speak up for fear of retaliation from the company and their colleagues, according to a report by the Verge on Friday.

“It’s not safe for us,” one employee told the Verge. “We need to look out for our jobs, our personal safety, and our families.”

The concerns surfaced after YouTube decided to demonetize conservative commentator Steven Crowder this week for his repeated derogatory remarks about Vox journalist, Carlos Maza.