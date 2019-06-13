Special counsel recommends Kellyanne Conway be removed

(NEW YORK POST) – The special counsel’s office on Thursday recommended that President Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway be booted from the federal workforce for repeated violations of the Hatch Act.

Conway, the office said in a statement, “violated the Hatch Act on numerous occasions by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates and others while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.”

The report specifically cited comments Conway made last month about accused perv Roy Moore, who Trump initially supported, and his new bid to get the GOP nod and challenge Democrat Doug Jones.

“He shouldn’t run for office if he isn’t going to win,” she said.

The office then said that Conway should be shown the door.

“Given that Ms. Conway is a repeat offender and has shown disregard for the law, OSC recommends that she be removed from federal service.”