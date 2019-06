(CNBC) — Stocks rose slightly on Monday, led by gains in tech, as investors looked ahead to a crucial Federal Reserve meeting this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.92 points to 26,112.53 while the S&P 500 closed 0.1% higher at 2,889.67. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.6% to 7,845.02 as tech shares gained.