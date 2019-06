(CNBC) — Stocks fell for a second day on Wednesday, pressured by declines in tech and bank shares, pausing a sharp rally to start off June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 43.68 points to 26,004.83 while the S&P 500 closed 0.2% lower at 2,879.84. The Nasdaq Composite lagged, sliding 0.4% to 7,792.72.