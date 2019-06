(FOXNEWS) — A South Florida professor who made national headlines for a “stomp on Jesus” assignment is running for political office.

Deandre Poole, 32, is running in the 2020 election to become Palm Beach County supervisor of elections, a position held by Susan Bucher, who was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis and then resigned after drawing national scrutiny in 2018 for failing to report election results on time, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.