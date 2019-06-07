'Straight Pride' parade organizers appoint Milo as mascot

(Meaww) June is officially observed as LGBTQ Pride month in countries around the world with thousands coming out in full force to celebrate the impact LGBTQ people have had throughout history.

Now, in a move that can be perceived as incendiary, a group led by three men has expressed their intent to organize a parade in Boston to celebrate “Straight Pride.”

Super Happy Fun America, who say they advocate “on behalf of the straight community in order to build respect, inclusivity, equality, diversity” and encourage “everyone to embrace our community’s diverse history, culture, and identity regardless of sexual orientation,” will be organizing the event.