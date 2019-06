(STUDYFINDS) — FREIBURG, Germany — People who are born with more than five fingers or toes, a condition known as polydactyly, may often feel embarrassed or ashamed by what the medical community considers a limb malformation. But a new study shows that individuals with six fingers are actually at an advantage in many ways when it comes to fine motor skills and capabilities, with the ability to perform movements that would otherwise require individuals to use two hands.