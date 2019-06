(FOXNEWS) — Danish meteorologist Steffen Olsen and his band of sled dogs are walking on thin ice — across a frozen sea that has become flooded with melted glacial waters.

Olsen was trekking through northwest Greenland last week to recover tools used by scientists at the Danish Meteorological Institute to track ocean and weather changes — but he couldn’t find them. Unfortunately, the Inglefield Gulf on which he traveled, usually icy and covered in snow, was flooded with running water from Greenland’s melting ice sheet.