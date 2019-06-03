The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down a request from American Shariah fighter Pamela Geller to allow her Muhammad ads on the buses and trains of the Washington Metro system.

A lower court had ruled that system was not a public forum, so it could censor the ads depicting Muhammad, but the issue isn’t likely to be going away, reported the Washington Times, since the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington also has an appeal pending challenging the WMATA’s ad censorship program.

The case dates back several years, and is just one of several disputes Geller’s organization, the American Freedom Defense Initiative, has had with transit systems and their ad restrictions.

She sued the WMATA after it refused to run her political ad about radical Islamism.

The WMATA previously had accepted political ads, but abruptly changed its practice.

Geller’s AFDI sent in an ad to the WMATA that contained an image of an angry man wearing a turban and carrying a sword. He was saying, “You can’t draw me!”

The ad’s punchline: “That’s why I draw you” and “Support free speech.”

The ad is from a “Draw Muhammad” event organized several years ago by AFDI in Texas, when two Islamist terrorists apparently tried to storm the venue. They were shot and killed by police.

WMATA denied the ad and announced it was no longer going to accept any type of “issue-oriented advertising” at all.

Geller challenged the change as a violation of the First Amendment. Back in 2012, she had won a similar lawsuit against the WMATA over an ad that portrayed Adolph Hitler and Haj Amin al-Husseini, alongside the text: “Staunch ally, the leader of the Muslim world.” The ad also contained the text: “Islamic Jew-Hatred: It’s in the Quran.”

Geller also had a similar ad fight in New York. There, she tried to post ads on the city bus system of a menacing man with a masked face with text, “That’s his Jihad. What’s yours?” The ad also read: “Killing Jews is worship that draws us close to Allah.”

The Supreme Court made the move without elaboration, but in the coming case, the archdiocese explains its ad is not significantly different from those advertising yoga, which the group explains has historical links to Hinduism and Buddhism.

“Viewpoint discrimination is always a matter of grave concern, but viewpoint discrimination against religious speech is particularly pernicious,” the archdiocese argues in court papers.

Eugene Volokh, a professor at UCLA School of Law, told the Washington Times Geller’s case was procedurally sent back to the district court, so it could be that the justices are waiting to take up the issue later.

He said “it’s certainly possible that the court will be more interested in the archdiocese petition.”

While the fight over the Muhammad ads was developing, Geller explained the transit system’s policy change was “an end-run around the First Amendment.”