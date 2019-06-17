Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped another opportunity to determine if the LGBTQ agenda in the nation can trump the Constitution’s protections for religious rights, sending back to the Oregon state court system the fight over Sweetcakes by Melissa.

That bakery, now out of business, was fined $135,000 by state officials who lashed out against the Christian faith that prompted its owners to decline to promote same-sex weddings in their artistry.

The issue likely isn’t going away any time soon. The Supremes previously ruled for Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Colorado, but it was on the narrow grounds that the state of Colorado officially exhibited hostility to Christianity.

He was exempted from demands he create a promotion for a gay wedding.

Then just days ago, the Supremes sent back to the state of Washington’s courts, which were imposing punishment on florist Baronnelle Stutzman for refusing to provide floral services for a same-sex wedding, her case.

The state courts there then affirmed their earlier decision that state hostility to Stutzman wasn’t a big deal and she must be punished, a decision that has prompted another trip to the Supreme Court for her.

Now comes the Sweetcakes case. The owners had been fined $135,000 for the hurt feelings of a lesbian duo who were not permitted to order the Christian business operators to violate their faith.

The state court decision, however, now has been reversed and the case returned to Oregon courts with orders to review the decision in light of the Masterpiece ruling.

The hostility in Oregon against the Kleins was obvious to observers.

Then-Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian “made numerous public comments on social media and in media interviews revealing his intent was to rule against them,” explained Samaritan’s Purse chief Franklin Graham.

“He stated that the Kleins had ‘disobey[ed]’ Oregon law and needed to be ‘rehabilitate[d].'”

On Facebook, he wrote: “This is unbelievable! … Brad Avakian, Oregon’s Bureau of Labor & Industries Commissioner, upheld [the previous] ruling that the Kleins have to pay the lesbian couple $135,000 for a long list of alleged damages including: ‘acute loss of confidence,’ ‘high blood pressure,’ ‘impaired digestion,’ ‘loss of appetite,’ ‘migraine headaches,’ ‘pale and sick at home after work,’ ‘resumption of smoking habit,’ ‘weight gain,’ and ‘worry.’ Give me a break. In my opinion, this couple should pay the Kleins $135,000 for all they’ve been through!”

Graham said even “more outrageous is that Avakian has also now ordered the Kleins to ‘cease and desist’ from speaking publicly about not wanting to bake cakes for same-sex weddings based on their Christian beliefs.’

“This is an outright attack on their ‪#‎freedomofspeech‬. A senior attorney with The Heritage Foundation was absolutely right when he said, ‘It is exactly this kind of oppressive persecution by government officials that led the pilgrims to America.'”

The case focused on alleged “insults” suffered in 2013 when Rachel and Laurel Bowman-Cryer were preparing to marry.

After the Kleins declined to make them a cake, citing religious beliefs, the women immediately complained to the state. They eventually were awarded $75,000 and $60,000 because their feelings were hurt.

Jeremy Dys, a lawyer with First Liberty, which is fighting the case on behalf of the Kleins, said Monday’s decision means at least some of the justices on the Supreme Court think there was hostility by the state of Oregon against the Kleins.

He called it a great victory for the family and their business.

And one focal point will be how the courts in Oregon now handle the case, and how close they come to Colorado’s overt hostility, which included a state official likening a Christian baker to Naziism.

He said the underlying issue of the fight between the constitutional rights of Christians and the created rights of homosexuals at some point will have to be addressed, and that ultimately will determine whether Christians will be allowed to live by their faith – or not.

“This is a victory for Aaron and Melissa Klein and for religious liberty for all Americans,” said Kelly Shackelford, chief of First Liberty. “The Constitution protects speech, popular or not, from condemnation by the government. The message from the court is clear, government hostility toward religious Americans will not be tolerated.”

Yet another case still is developing, in California.

Lawyers representing California Christian cake artist Cathy Miller have charged that the two women who demanded a cake from her were wearing a recording device. The women, the lawyers contend, were going from business to business to trap someone so they could then sue.

The state now has sued Miller twice over the same incident. In the first case, a judge ruled Miller’s refusal was protected by the First Amendment. The state said it was simply dropping that case, and relaunching an identical new one.

In the Colorado case, the justices rebuked the Colorado Civil Rights Commission because “the record here demonstrates that the commission’s consideration of Phillips’ case was neither tolerant nor respectful of his religious beliefs.”

Colorado not only ordered Phillips to make cakes for same-sex couples, it required him to undergo a reindoctrination program.

“The commission’s treatment of Phillips’ case … showed elements of a clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs motivating his objection. As the record shows, some of the commissioners at the commission’s formal, public hearings endorsed the view that religious beliefs cannot legitimately be carried into the public sphere or commercial domain, disparaged Phillip’s faith as despicable and characterized it as merely rhetorical, and compared his invocation of his sincerely held religious beliefs to defenses of slavery and the Holocaust,” the U.S. Supreme Court said.

“No commissioners objected to the comments,” the ruling noted.