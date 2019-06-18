Ted Cruz hosts hearing on congressional term limits

It’s a move that 82 percent of Americans favor, so why won’t Congress impose term limits in an effort to restore governance to “we the people”?

That’s a question raised by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in a hearing he chaired Tuesday titled “Keeping Congress Accountable: Term Limits In the United States.”

The hearing was held by the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution.

Cruz has proposed a constitutional amendment that would prevent members of the House from serving for longer than six years and senators from serving for longer than two six-year terms.

He argued Tuesday that the framers of the Constitution intended that the people be represented by private citizens who serve only a brief time in government rather than by career politicians.

“The fears of the framers have today been realized. Today the swamp is hard at work picking winners and losers, with hardworking Americans typically winding up on the losing end,” Cruz said.

Former Sen. Jim DeMint, R-S.C., was among the witnesses.

“By closing off avenues to be something important, term limits might reintroduce senators and representatives to the appeal of doing something important for their constituents, for their country and for themselves,” he said.

In opposition was Lynda Powell, a political science professor at the University of Rochester, who told the committee her research in states that passed term limits in the 1990s indicates lawmakers do not communicate with their constituents as well. She said she found that governors and bureaucrats become more powerful.

Her view was supported by R Street Institute senior fellow Casey Burgat, who said lawmakers with term limits, lacking expertise, tend to rely more on “unelected outsiders” to craft legislation.

But Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., whose first action after being sworn in was to co-sponsor term-limit legislation, insisted it’s the only way to “drain the swamp.”

“I think ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’ would have been an incredibly crappy movie if Jimmy Stewart had stayed around for 100 years, cozied up to K Street, and done absolutely everything conceivably possible to keep his job here,” Sasse said.

“We need a lot more long-term thinking around here, not short-term, finger-in-the-wind-ism. And if we’re going to do that, if you’re going to drain the swamp, you have to drive a whole bunch of people who are the swamp protectors, out of the swamp to go back home.

Sasse said Congress is full now “is a whole bunch of people who get elected and decide it’s a one-way ticket.”

“People are from where they’re from, they run for office, and then once they get to Washington they buy a permanent home,” he said. “They eventually stop visiting the home they came from, and they start to have a calculus that staying in Washington forever is a key part of defining their identity and their service.”

He said it’s become obvious that one of the reasons entitlement reform is never addressed is “because it’s obviously the right long-term thing to do, and in the short term it’s going to be really messy to admit the truth that politicians haven’t told the truth about the long-term budget and we’ve regularly overpromised.”

See Sen. Ben Sasses argue for term limits: