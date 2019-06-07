Teens rush into burning home, save life of neighbor, 90

(CNN) Four Oklahoma teens had planned to spend the evening hanging out together. They had no idea that by the time the night would end, they would be running into a burning house to save the life of a 90-year-old neighbor.

Last month, Dylan Wick, Seth Byrd, Nick Byrd and Wyatt Hall — all between 14 and 17 years old — were at Hall’s home in Sapulpa, outside Tulsa, when they first noticed the smell of burning rubber. Then, they saw flames coming from the home of his elderly neighbor Catherine Ritchie.

The teens — all high school football players — wasted little time. Two of them broke into the house, and the other two called 911 and alerted the neighbors.