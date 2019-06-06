Telecom firms can enroll customers in call-blocking

(FOX BUSINESS) – The Federal Communications Commission Opens a New Window. on Thursday approved a new order designed to give wireless carriers Opens a New Window. the clearance to automatically enroll consumers in call blocking technology, a decision that comes amid mounting criticism that the measure would end up restricting legal communications.

The proposal, which seeks to clarify existing federal law, will take effect once the agency releases final language. In an op-ed published prior to the vote, Chairman Ajit Pai said stopping unwanted calls is a top priority for the FCC and brushed aside calls from critics to delay the vote.

“Americans whom I hear from want relief from the flood of unwanted robocalls now. They don’t want us to wait,” he wrote in USA Today Opens a New Window.