WND Joke of the Day.

A woman runs into a doctor’s office and says, “DOCTOR! DOCTOR! You have to help me! Everywhere I touch on my body it hurts!”

The doctor replies, “Show me.”

So the woman pokes her ankle and screams with of pain. Then she pokes her knee and nearly faints. Next, she pokes her forehead and screams again.

She’s about to continue when the doctor says, “That’s enough, let me think this over.”

He thinks for about a minute and says, “I think I know what your problem is.”

“Wonderful,” she says. “What’s wrong with me?”

“You broke your finger.”



