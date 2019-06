(FOXNEWS) — If you thought a giant octopus clutching you with its eight arms was the stuff of nightmares, think again.

A diver from Mayak Gamov, Russia was exploring the Sea of Japan when the massive mollusk swam up to him and latched on. For a few harrowing seconds, the octopus started to swim towards the depths of the ocean. In the frightening footage, the octopus appears to use its sharp beak, hidden by its mouth, to bite the diver.