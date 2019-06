(FOXNEWS) — A California family has filed a product liability lawsuit against Tesla after a woman was pinned against a garage wall when her 2-year-old son climbed into her parked Model X and accidentally drove it into her on Dec. 27, 2018.

According to the lawsuit, Mallory Harcourt of Santa Barbara was eight months pregnant at the time of the incident, which resulted in several broken bones and led to the premature delivery of her second child, who was uninjured in the incident.