Texas town declares itself 'sanctuary city for the unborn'

(Breitbart) The Waskom city council unanimously voted Tuesday to adopt a resolution and an ordinance to make abortions in the city a criminal offense.

Jesse Moore, the mayor of Waskom, a city located 18 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana, and called “The Gateway to Texas,” said the city council was approached by Right to Life East Texas with concerns that, with Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi having passed laws restricting abortions, abortion providers may consider Waskom to be an ideal location for a clinic.

“The citizens in Waskom, they don’t want to have an abortion clinic in Waskom, so they presented the board last night with an ordinance and resolution that will make abortions in the city of Waskom a criminal offense,” Moore said, according to the Marshall News Messenger.