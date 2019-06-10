The beat goes on!

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

I was in a restaurant yesterday when I suddenly realized I desperately needed to break wind.

The music was really, really loud, so I timed my gas with the beat of the music.

After a couple of songs, I started to feel better. I finished my coffee, and noticed that everybody was staring at me.

Then I remembered I was listening to my iPod.

