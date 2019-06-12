What’s being called “the most incoherent paragraph ever written” has appeared at the top of a magazine article promoting abortion.

The “editor’s note” takes the issue of gender dysphoria and confusion of gender identity to a whole new level, stating as fact that “people of all genders can get pregnant and get people pregnant.”

The stunning opinion also states, “For brevity’s sake, we’re using the world ‘women’ to describe people who get pregnant and ‘men’ to describe those who impregnate them.”

Which prompted Twitter news aggregator Twitchy to post the following headline:

This editor’s note just got me pregnant. pic.twitter.com/nhsMWKPM38 — Ben (@BenHowe) June 12, 2019

That comment derived from a social media statement by “James Baker,” who wrote, “That has to be the most incoherent paragraph ever written.”

It’s not that there haven’t been some doozies out there already. Court cases over transgender policies and practices at schools include frequent references to “he” as a “girl,” and “she” as a “boy.”

At health clubs, several of which have been sued for allowing “men” into the women’s showers, there’s no less confusion.

And commenter Mary Howle feared it is all getting worse.

“Soon every use of the word ‘person’ will come with 17,379 very woke footnotes,” Howle wrote.

Twitchy reported the editor’s note was being run at a magazine called “Mel,” in an article headlined, “Can men sharing their experiences with abortion make it a better experience for everyone.”

The Mel article is about men who have experienced abortion and what they must do.

The writers claim men get the “same” benefit from abortion that women do, “so why weren’t they speaking up, too?”

The article’s writers say they interviewed dozens of pro-choice men about their experiences with abortion, asking how the experience could “have been better for everyone.”

It describes how one Dallas man stopped by Planned Parenthood, the largest player in the nation’s abortion industry and recipient of hundreds of millions of dollars in tax funding each year, to find out what he could do.

He said he’d “never been treated with more respect, understanding, care and concern.”

The article warns that abortions can be expensive, and also warns of trouble if women are allowed to look at pro-life websites, which may be why major social media platforms are busy suppressing and even outright banning pro-life websites. For example, social media platform Pinterest just banned for life the popular prolife organization Live Action, classifying it as pornography.