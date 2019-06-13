The right needs to learn how to run bureaucracies

(The Federalist) — Conservative media outlets recently played host to a dust-up over conservative political strategy. Writing for First Things, Sohrab Ahmari argues that social conservatives have been too tentative, mild, and deferential in advancing their vision for politics. He calls this political meekness “Frenchism,” after the religious liberties lawyer and National Review writer David French, who is outspokenly conservative and consistently civil to his opponents.

The argument exploded across conservative outlets, including here at The Federalist. There has been a great debate over whether social conservatives are too polite or not polite enough; demanding too little power in the Republican coalition or too much; whether Trump is a “post-fusionist” standard bearer or just another New York elitist. In other words, thousands of words have been written, and not one of them has been about how conservatives should actually govern.

To be clear, Ahmari wants conservatives to wield power in pursuit of the conservative vision of the common good. But in his article, and in the mostly ignored political manifesto he helped write several weeks before that article, actual concrete suggestions for how to govern are quite rare.