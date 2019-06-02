The only way Trump can lose in 2020

Dear WND reader,

Every day the Democratic Party and its dozens of presidential candidates seem to grow more and more insane. It’s surreal.

They now proudly advocate allowing convicted mass-murdering terrorists like the Boston Marathon bomber to vote, they want to destroy America’s oil, gas and coal industries, end private insurance, kill babies after they’re born, invite never-ending hordes of illegal aliens to invade our country, and impose socialism on the most successful free-market nation in history.

And yet, these people actually could win the presidency and Congress next year.

How is that possible? How could such an obviously lunatic – and catastrophic – worldview prevail in the United States of America, you ask?

There are several reasons, but let’s talk about one of the biggest, yet least known: Big Tech is intent on defeating Trump at all costs.

You no doubt are familiar with Big Tech’s attacks on free speech and freedom of the press, since daily you hear about Facebook or Twitter or YouTube banning or suspending or demonetizing another conservative, Republican or Christian.

But behind such headlines, something even deeper and more consequential is happening.

As WND reported based on our exclusive interview with Harvard psychologist Robert Epstein – a Democrat whose extensive, peer-reviewed research on Google is featured in the sensational documentary “The Creepy Line” – Google, the most powerful company in the world, intends to defeat Trump next year and ultimately usher in a progressive paradise.

Says Epstein, “Not only does Google have the power to shift votes and opinions on a massive scale, they actually use that power.”

Indeed, Epstein told WND, during the 2016 election campaign Google heavily biased voting results in favor of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, possibly shifting as many as 3 million votes. Epstein’s half-decade of peer-reviewed studies show exactly how Google does it, and he documents their shocking success in controlling the world’s elections.

“Randomized, controlled experiments conducted with more than 10,000 people from 39 countries,” says Epstein, “suggest that one company alone – Google LLC, which controls about 90 percent of online search in most countries – has likely been determining the outcomes of upwards of 25 percent of the national elections in the world for several years now, with increasing impact each year as Internet penetration has grown.”

While Google failed to deliver the presidency to Hillary Clinton in 2016, it is fully committed to avoid making the same mistake again. Indeed, as WND chronicles almost daily, today’s “woke, ultra-progressive” Big Tech companies – led by Google and Facebook – are intent not only on defeating Trump next year, but on entirely reshaping America into something you and I will not even recognize. And the disgraceful “mainstream media,” which have devolved into nothing more than a craven and dishonest propaganda ministry for an increasingly unhinged Democratic Party, will not expose Big Tech’s tyranny. Nor will they ever pressure the Trump administration and Congress to do something about it before it’s too late.

But we will. And that’s why maintaining a truly free and independent press is so crucial for America right now. Which brings us to WND.

As the original online journalism organization, going way back to 1997, WorldNetDaily – like other independent news enterprises – has been enduring a powerful, concerted, multi-pronged attack from Big Tech.

First, there’s the all-out assault on our operating revenues.

“Journalism, sustained by traditional advertising, is dying,” confirms the respected Washington, D.C.-based Electronic Privacy Information Center, or EPIC. In the research center’s recent written testimony to Congress’s Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection, EPIC summarized its findings starkly: “Two companies [Google and Facebook] dominate the market. The privacy of internet users is under assault. The revenue model that sustained journalism is broken. The ad platforms are manipulated by foreign adversaries. Secrecy and complexity are increasing as accountability is diminished.”

To understand exactly how the “Digital Cartel” has managed to wreak so much havoc, read EPIC’s letter to Congress here.

Bear in mind that what enabled Google and Facebook to accomplish this – to essentially steal the life-sustaining advertising revenues from WND and other online news organizations – is their scandalous practice of invading your privacy and harvesting and monetizing your private, personal information. Totally unrepentant over this, it was recently revealed that Facebook is now going after your bank account.

But vanishing revenues are just part of the problem.

While Google and Facebook vacuum up four-fifths of all digital advertising, thereby depriving news sites like ours of their traditional lifeblood, these same mega-companies are simultaneously censoring, suppressing and “shadow-banning” independent, right-of-center news and opinion sources. It is now utterly indisputable that the Internet gatekeepers’ leftwing bias is fully baked into their algorithms. That is why – in an era when the Trump economy is expanding, with manufacturing finally returning to the U.S. and employment at record highs – for more than two years it was mostly stories claiming Trump was a traitorous Russian double-agent that populated the Google or Facebook news feeds where tens of millions congregate to get their “news.”

Worse, you’ve no doubt heard that many of these Internet mega-companies now rely on the same corrupt hate group, the Southern Poverty Law Center, as their go-to expert on whom to discriminate against as purveyors of “hate speech.” (This, even though the SPLC’s top leaders have recently been ousted amid revelations of internal racial and sexual harassment!) The SPLC is best known for its “hate group” lists where it delights in lumping together genuinely honorable Christian/conservative organizations – like the American Family Association, Liberty Counsel, Alliance Defending Freedom, the Family Research Council and yours truly, WND – with actual hate groups like the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, Aryan Nations and the Westboro Baptist Church.

WorldNetDaily has long been featured on the SPLC’s ridiculous “hate/extremist” label. And since the Southern Poverty Law Center now determines what is “hate speech” or “fake news” for Google, Facebook and others, is it any wonder that these days, WND rarely shows up on a Google search unless you specify “WND” in your search, or else enter the exact WND headline?

There is much more going on, but hopefully it is now absolutely clear to you that, in a multitude of ways, the leftwing appropriation of the Internet is intent on accomplishing what it already has in America’s universities, popular culture, Democratic Party and establishment press. That is, to take it over, impose politically correct speech (and therefore thought) codes, and suppress dissident voices – in this case, making it extremely difficult for journalists animated by American, constitutional, biblical, commonsense values to do their job of digging out the truth and reporting it to you.

So, what does the future hold for WND and other independent media?

It’s no secret that WND has been severely impacted by this ongoing assault and is having to reinvent itself in many ways, from painful cost reductions including layoffs and pay-cuts, to optimizing remaining revenue sources, to inventing new and outside-the-box strategies in every part of our company.

Is there hope? Well, consider this.

Revered economist and technology futurist George Gilder, in his new book “Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy,” predicts Google will one day come to an end. Why? Because, says Gilder, at root Google’s “philosophy attempts to lay an axe to the root of human creativity, free will and man’s uniqueness as created in God’s image.”

Let me explain. Gilder, whose track record of anticipating future technology trends is impeccable, predicts that today’s extreme centralization of data, power and wealth will one day give way to a new age of decentralization, restored privacy and individual empowerment. That would mean Google-Facebook’s predatory monopolistic destruction of competitors, wanton invasion of privacy and ideological censorship also come to an end.

However, there’s a catch. Key to that better future, says Gilder, is understanding that the whole idea of “free” is an illusion. As we all have recently learned, when we access Facebook and Google for “free,” it’s only because it turns out we are the product being sold! In place of “free” services that exploit, monetize and censor us, says Gilder, new developments like blockchain technology, cryptocurrency and micropayments will one day play a crucial role in keeping the public square of information open, decentralized, healthy and thriving.

If all this still sounds a bit esoteric, let’s boil it down to its essence: Only one thing is immune to Google/Facebook’s censoring, stifling, starving and shadow-banning independent, pro-American news and analysis like WND. Only one thing can counteract Amazon sucking up all the ecommerce and crippling everyone else.

That one thing that trumps all the predatory business practices, censorship and utopian fantasies of the current Internet gatekeepers is the creativity and goodness of real people acting under the inspiration of Almighty God. Arrogant, wealthy mega-companies cannot interfere with genuine virtue and generosity working through human beings committed to helping each other.

We at WND would love nothing more than to be able to continue working our hearts out doing what we’ve been doing for you for the past 22 years. If you agree, help us. It’s just as simple as that.

The Digital Cartel – and for that matter, the rest of the dark forces of this world – cannot destroy an honorable relationship between you and us. We give to you, and you give back to us. There is no “free.” “It is always a lie,” says Gilder, “because on this earth nothing, in the end, is free.”

Timing is everything. Gilder’s hopeful predictions – that the tech giants will succumb to the self-destruct code they have unknowingly created, and that one day what he calls the “cryptocosm” will usher in a new era of unfettered Internet freedom where ideological censorship is no more, privacy is restored, and sovereign individuals happily pay a tiny amount for the content they like – may take years to come about.

But for WND to survive, that future has to be now.

Please help us today. Otherwise, we will not be around.

WND has a very large readership, millions of people who have freely benefited from its tireless and courageous journalism for two decades. If every reader chipped in just $10, or even as little as $3, we would have no financial problems at all, and in fact could expand our efforts to do even more! If you are able and inclined to donate more (to make up, very frankly, for the majority of people reading this who, for whatever reasons, will not respond), that would be wonderful. And most urgently, if you choose the monthly option for your donation, that helps us enormously as it provides a regular revenue base we can count on.

Time is short. This is a time for action – for all of us. Our adversaries are not holding back, and we need to not hold back either. I pray you will be inspired to join us. Thank you and God bless you.

David Kupelian

Vice President and Managing Editor, WND

Editor, Whistleblower magazine

Author, “The Marketing of Evil,” “How Evil Works”

and “The Snapping of the American Mind”